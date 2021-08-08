Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to post $78.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.00 million and the lowest is $39.10 million. FibroGen reported sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $362.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $323.00 million to $419.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $319.34 million, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $470.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after acquiring an additional 544,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,179,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,647,000 after acquiring an additional 210,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,622,000 after acquiring an additional 91,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGEN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. 1,008,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,997. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

