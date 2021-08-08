Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.12 Million

Analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post $147.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.00 million and the lowest is $125.00 million. Plug Power reported sales of $106.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $488.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.73 million to $617.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $755.18 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $890.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.74.

PLUG stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,373,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,572,000 after acquiring an additional 786,456 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

