Zacks: Analysts Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.22. John Bean Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

JBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $741,721 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $147.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

