Zacks: Analysts Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to Announce $2.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will report earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Ryder System reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $8.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

R has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

NYSE:R traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.19. 285,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,066. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.46. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,482 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

