Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 158.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOSL. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of AOSL stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 143,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,247. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $691.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.40.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

