Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 3.65.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.