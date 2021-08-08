Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.
Shares of JMIA stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 3.65.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.