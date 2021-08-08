Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Announce $2.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 710.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Shares of OXM stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.21. The company had a trading volume of 88,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,496. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.18. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,764.20 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.82%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

