Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to post sales of $560.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $529.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $612.30 million. Stepan posted sales of $464.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,941 shares of company stock valued at $809,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stepan by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,049,000 after purchasing an additional 173,225 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stepan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Stepan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 388,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

SCL traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $117.99. 46,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,883. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.36. Stepan has a 52-week low of $105.96 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

