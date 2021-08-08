Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Post $0.95 EPS

Brokerages expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $1.03. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ ABTX traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. 36,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,015. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $43.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $770.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

