Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Sell

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BILI. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Bilibili by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bilibili by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Bilibili by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bilibili (BILI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.