Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,120.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 186,879 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

