Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 1.22.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. Equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

