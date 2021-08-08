Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to Sell

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas."

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.58). Smart Sand had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $136,967.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 348.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 197,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 34,968 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 579.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 198,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 169,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 17.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

