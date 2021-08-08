Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) to Sell

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is a provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It offers services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated and value-added services. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is based in WARREN, Mich. “

Shares of ULH stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $581.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.19. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 29.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 417,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $8,772,897.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,302,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,357,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,854,000. Lafitte Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 127,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 126,335 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 697,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,347,000 after acquiring an additional 125,717 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 86,115 shares during the period. 25.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

