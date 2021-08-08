Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of FUN opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.52.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,170,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after purchasing an additional 768,589 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 651,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,716,000 after purchasing an additional 537,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,530,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

