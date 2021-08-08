Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

CIVB opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 83.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

