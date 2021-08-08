Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

FUPBY opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

