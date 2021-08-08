Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €104.06 ($122.42).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €92.50 ($108.82) on Friday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company has a fifty day moving average of €97.87.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.