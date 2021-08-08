Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €121.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

ZAL opened at €92.50 ($108.82) on Thursday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €97.87.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

