Zel Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.00287772 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00130720 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00147167 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001988 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

