Zerogoki USD Price Reaches $0.90 on Exchanges (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00053174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.31 or 0.00821630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00099126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00039618 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Coin Profile

Zerogoki USD is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 3,261,537 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

