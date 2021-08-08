Zeta Global (ZETA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $6.09 on Friday. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

