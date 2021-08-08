Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.96.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 645.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

