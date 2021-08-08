Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $149.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.60. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

