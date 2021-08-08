Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $185.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.57.

Shares of ZBH opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.60. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

