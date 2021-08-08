ZINC Reaches One Day Volume of $284.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $54,641.81 and approximately $284.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00054591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00843328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00101779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00040288 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.