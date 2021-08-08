ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $64 million-$64.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.46 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

ZIX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. 282,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.80 million, a P/E ratio of -21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

