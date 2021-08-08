ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.0-64.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.53 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of ZIX stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 282,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,434. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $388.80 million, a PE ratio of -21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

