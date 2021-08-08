Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.470-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.63 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.59 billion.Zoetis also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.47-4.55 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.69.

NYSE ZTS opened at $201.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.48. The firm has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $207.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

