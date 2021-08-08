Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%.

Zogenix stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a market cap of $796.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.38. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

