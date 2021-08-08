ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading Up 60.7% Over Last 7 Days

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 44.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.32 million and $10.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 60.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.