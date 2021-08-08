Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 109.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 266.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after buying an additional 459,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

