Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $13.50. The stock had previously closed at $9.77, but opened at $8.29. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zynga shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 636,290 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZNGA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.37.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,249.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 946,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,569.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock valued at $37,234,724 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.41.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

