Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZNGA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Zynga has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $162,283.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 578,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,462.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,459,224 shares of company stock worth $37,234,724 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zynga by 2.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zynga by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,053,000 after purchasing an additional 512,740 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 6.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,886 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 27.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,300 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 0.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

