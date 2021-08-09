$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Salem Media Group’s earnings. Salem Media Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Salem Media Group will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Salem Media Group.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

SALM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.43. 3,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,849. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.