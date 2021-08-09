$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Consolidated Water reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.95 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $27,834.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $12.54 on Monday. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $190.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

