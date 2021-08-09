$0.08 EPS Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $59,206,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,986,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333 in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in R1 RCM by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCM opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

