-$0.13 EPS Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Lightspeed POS reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.97. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $97.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.43.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

