-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WISH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.85.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71.

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,220.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,093,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,721.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $947,580,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its position in ContextLogic by 186.8% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ContextLogic by 36.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,296 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $15,800,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $15,800,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

