-$0.15 EPS Expected for Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Daré Bioscience reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Daré Bioscience.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on DARE shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 549.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 126,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

