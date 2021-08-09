-$0.15 EPS Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.00. Pinduoduo posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $4,416,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,462,000 after purchasing an additional 154,829 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,902,000 after buying an additional 342,069 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 42.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $9,459,000. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDD opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.41.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

