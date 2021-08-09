$0.18 EPS Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRX. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

AMRX stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,227. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -43.33, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

