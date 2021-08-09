-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 184,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,138. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.68. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $28,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

