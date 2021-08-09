$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.34. US Ecology posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECOL. TheStreet raised US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $37.03 on Friday. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in US Ecology by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in US Ecology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in US Ecology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in US Ecology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in US Ecology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

