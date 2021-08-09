$0.50 EPS Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. UDR also posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,051.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,250. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 1,136.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,097.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

