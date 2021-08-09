-$0.56 EPS Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

GOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of GOL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,550. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

