-$0.63 EPS Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.14). MacroGenics posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

MGNX opened at $24.54 on Friday. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 391.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 87,893 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,887 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

