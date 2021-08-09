$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.65. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

ACHC traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $62.90. 292,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,268. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

