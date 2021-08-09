$0.83 EPS Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Lindsay reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

LNN traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.20. 399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,497. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $91.41 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lindsay by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Lindsay by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 533,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,217,000 after acquiring an additional 37,761 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Lindsay by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Lindsay by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

