$1.01 EPS Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.05. Ball posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Ball by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43. Ball has a 12 month low of $73.59 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

